Ujjain: Folk dance drama staged at Triveni Museum

Ujjain: A 3-day Maha Shivaratri Festival began at Triveni Arts and Archaeological Museum here on Thursday. Senior MLA Paras Jain inaugurated the programme by the traditional lighting of lamp.

On the day1, a lecture session was be organised in the afternoon. During evening session, Lord Shiva based folk dance drama Maach Raja Chatramukut was staged. It was directed by Pt Omprakash Sharma of Ujjain. It was followed by a performance of Kathak dance on Lord Shiva’s worship by the artist Harshita Verma and group from Indore.

On Friday a lecture session will be organised along with Baghel genre singing by the artists of Bhopal at 2 pm. In the evening Kathak dance will be staged. On the concluding day, Saturday, a lecture session, Bharatnatyam and Bhajan singing will be organised. The organisers have appealed to the locals to attend the programme. The entry is free.