Ujjain: First Rakhi to be tied to Mahakaleshwar

Women and girls purchase rakhis from the Gopal Mandir area in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The women of the families of the priests have made wonderful rakhis for Baba Mahakaleshwar. On the day of Rakhi, the first Rakhi will be tied to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam during bhasmaarti on August 11.

In Ujjain, the festival of Rakshabandhan starts with the celebration in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple after which Rakhi is celebrated all over the city. The first rakhi is tied to Baba Mahakal. The women of the family of the priests of the Mahakal temple, considering Baba as their brother, prepare Rakhi, especially for the deity for Raksha Bandhan

On the same day, 1.25 lakh laddoos will also be offered by the family of the priests. This bhog will later be distributed to the devotees. Mamta and Vaibhavi Sharma from the family of the priests said that the first Rakhi is tied to Baba Mahakal. This rakhi is prepared by the women of the family of the priests with their own hands.

RAKHIS FROM KOLKATA AND MUMBAI ARE THE CRAZE

Ujjain is also seeing the impact of inflation this time on the Rakhi festival. A variety of rakhis are there in the market but their prices are very high. However, despite the rain, the purchasing has started and as usual, people can be seen bargaining with the shopkeepers. Along with Indore and Ahmedabad, this time one can find rakhis from Kolkata and Mumbai too and have become a hit with the customers. However, the price of the rakhis is up by about 20 per cent. Rakhi shop operator Aman Goswami said that this time the price is 20 per cent higher, although the variety is plentiful. Nisha Gehlot, who came to buy, said that the effect of post-corona inflation is visible on the Rakhi festival.

Women tie rakhi on the wrist of cabinet minister Mohan Yadav | FP PHOTO

AFTER TYING RAKHI MINISTER DISTRIBUTES GIFTS TO WOMEN

The women and girls in various wards of Ujjain South constituency tied rakhi to higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday. After getting the rakhi tied, he distributed gifts to the sisters. Yadav said that sisters should keep loving him. The festival of Rakshabandhan is the festival of mutual love between brother and sister. He appealed to the women and girls to hoist the National Flag at their respective homes from August 13 to 15. In localities like Ambapura, Sharma Parisar in front of Sanjog Gas, Rami Nagar, Pandyakhedi, Pratap Nagar, Shankarpur and Madhopura, a large numbers of women were present to tie rakhi to the minister.

Read Also Ujjain: Many injured as two groups clash during Muharram procession