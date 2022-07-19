Ujjain: First Monday of Shravan month; sea of crowd witness glorious passing out of Lord Mahakal’s sawari

Customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica being done by priests outside the ancient Gopal Mandir during first Shravan month procession in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the ringing of Damru, Jhanj and Majira...youths decorated in beautiful costumes...with the blast of Kadabin and Baba Mahakal riding on the Palki in royal style and amid the reverberation of ‘Jai Mahakal’ all around—the first traditional Sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal in Shravan month was taken out here on Monday. Huge crowd was present on either side of the route as well as on balconies of houses, rooftops of shops and even on the apex of the temple to catch a glimpse of Baba Mahakal.

After a two year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, people were eagerly waiting for hours before the arrival of the Sawari to get a glimpse of their beloved deity. At 4 pm in the Sabha Mandap of Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Baba Mahakal was enthroned on the Palki (palanquin) with royal lustre and with the firing of Kadabin announcement of starting the Sawari was made. A guard of honour was given. The Sawari went on its way towards Ramghat via Mahakal Chouraha, Gudri Chouraha, Pandariba, Kaharwadi and Ramanuj Kot. The Lord’s replica was placed in the silver palki which was shouldered by Kahars.

At river Kshipra’s Ramghat abhishek-pujan of Lord Mahakal was performed amid the showers of Sawan. From here the Sawari went back on its way to the temple via Danigate, Dhaba Road, Gopal Mandir and Patni Bazaar by around 8 pm. In the Sawari the newly elected Mayor of Ujjain Mahesh Tatwal and Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar were also seen. The attraction of the Sawari was Swami Muskurake aka Shailendra Vyas as his group had joined the Sawari after two years while wearing varied costumes and getting in different forms. The people kept looking at them. The second Sawari will be taken out on July 25.

Prior to the commencement of the procession, customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica was performed by several priests under the direction of chief priest Pt Ghanshyam Pujari. MP Pilgrimage Development Board chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, State Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay and collector Asheesh Singh along with his wife were also present.