Ujjain: Farmers stage protest against Master Plan

Ujjain: The farmers of villager Sanwarakhedi, Jeewankhedi and Daudkhedi on Wednesday staged protest at collector office at Kothi Palace.

The farmers were opposing the reservation of the land of village Jiwankhedi, Sanwarkhedi and Daudkhedi for Simhastha Fair under city’s Master Plan, 2035 plan for next 15 years. The farmers handed over a memorandum mentioning the demands.

Farmers alleged that lands of the aforesaid villages was never reserved for Simhastha Fair, though they were used for parking and other purpose during the Simhashta Fair held in the year of 1992, 2004 and 2016. Jagdish Mali, Dinesh, Ravi, Arjun and other farmers were present.