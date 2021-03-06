Ujjain: Farmers attend mahapanchayat in large numbers in Barnagar

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): A huge number of farmers attended the tractor rally and mahapanchayat organised in Barnagar on Friday, which was led by MLA Murli Morwal. This was to protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers arrived on tractors starting from Court Chouraha to Jay Stambh Chowk, Dabri Chowk, to Khobdarwaza through Gandhi Chowk. The tractor rally was attended by former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh who came to mahapanchayat in the tractor rally.

The mahapanchayat was addressed by Arun Yadav, Ranjit Raju who came from Rajasthan and took part in Delhi agitation. Tej Veersingh from Haryana and many others also took part along with MLAs Dilip Singh Gurjar, Mahesh Parmar. Farmers welcomed former chief minister Digvijaya Singh with a plough. They paid tributes to 250 farmers who died during farmers’ agitation.

The speakers who addressed the gathering said Centre has allowed unlimited storage due to which the poor will suffer. Middle classes will suffer as they will get less job opportunities. “Union government is the government of Ranga Billa, which gives rebates to industrialists in taxes. Mandis will become extinct and the whole work will go in the hands of private sector,” they added.

The programme was conducted by Kedar Sirohi. Mohanlal Trivedi proposed vote of thanks.