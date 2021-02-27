Ujjain: ‘Family of farmer who died in mishap being pressured to withdraw CM Helpline complaint’

Ujjain: The Pratap Nagar (Ghattiya) Navodaya Vidyalaya Alumni Association has appealed to the SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla to conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry into the suspicious death of a farmer.

The members of the association alleged that despite registering a formal complaint with the CM Helpline, the Makdon police are languishing and are rather harassing the family members of the deceased to withdraw their complaint.

A delegation of the Alumni Association met the SP here and handed over a formal representation seeking his immediate intervention into the case.

Association head Gaurav Dhakad said that one Kamal Choudhary, while commuting on a bike, died after falling into an under-construction pit on August 23, 2020. “Kamal, a resident of village Gundikala (Agar district) died mainly due to the open pit sans indicator and caution notices,” they said.

According to Dhakad, this is not a new case of nexus between the bourgeoisie and the administrative machinery, but it is a case of justice to a deceased, his dependent wife and two children.

“When the family of the victim approached the CM Helpline, pressure is being mounted on them to withdraw the complaint,” the Alumni Association charged.

Moreover, deceased’s brother Kishore, who is member of the organisation, was also illegally detained by the police so as to exert unethical pressure on him to withdraw the complaint.