Ujjain: Experts call for accepting Vikram Samvat as national era

People witness rare astronomical phenomenon at Varahmihir observatory at village Dongla in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day international seminar and conference organised by Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, Ujjain in collaboration with Intihaas Sankalan Yojana, New Delhi, Vikram University, Ujjain and MPCoST, Bhopal concluded at the famous Varahmihir Observatory located in Dongla village, near Mahidpur on Tuesday.

In the seminar, research papers were read by scholars from different parts of the country on the calculation of the time of Vikramaditya and Vikram Samvat. Dr Jagtap PD, Nagpur, a senior archaeologist presided over the valedictory session. Senior scientist Dr Rajesh Sharma, Vikram University’s proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Dr Archana Shukla, New Delhi, senior numerology Dr RC Thakur, Dr Ramesh Pandya, Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit and Dr Sarveshwar Sharma presented various aspects related to the subject.

The theme of the programme was initiated by Dr Raman Solanki, in-charge of the Archaeological Museum, Vikram University. More than a hundred experts, scholars and people present at the closing ceremony passed the resolution unanimously to accept Vikram Samvat as a national era.

On this occasion, the people present observed a special astronomical phenomenon that took place on June 21 in village Dongla. This astronomical event happened on Tuesday afternoon at 12.28, in which the shadow of the people disappeared. This is the same place where the sun is exactly above the head on June 21 during the summer season and at 12:28 pm, the sun’s rays make a 90 degree inclination on the ground. As a result, it does not cast its shadow. On June 21, the Sun enters the Cancer zodiac at 23 degrees 26 minutes north latitude and moves from Uttarayan to Dakshinayan. The Tropic of Cancer passes through the village Dongla.

Dr Bhupesh Saxena and project officer Ghanshyam Ratnani introduced the telescope, pulse ring instrument, cone instrument, wall instrument, Bhaskar yantra and samrat yantra located in the observatory. The programme was conducted by Dr Preeti Pandey and the vote of thanks was expressed by Ashish Natani.