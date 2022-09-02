Ujjain: Expensive taste turns 3 youths, 1 minor into bike-lifters

The recovered bikes and scooters which are recovered from the gang of thieves in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of vehicle thieves that used to steal vehicles from the city to fulfil their expensive hobbies was caught by the police here on Thursday. The police have recovered 14 motorcycles and scooters from this four-member gang. One of them is a minor. Police are interrogating them.

While checking near PGBT College, the Madhav Nagar police caught some youth who were roaming on a motorcycle. During interrogation, they could not give a satisfactory answer about the motorcycle. On suspicion, the police brought them to the station and interrogated them and found that they had stolen the motorcycle. The names of the arrested accused are Aman son of Vijay Solanki resident of Neelganga, Abhishek son of Hansraj Malviya resident of Parshuram Colony, Nanakheda, Vishal son of Vijay Dongre resident of area behind New Ashok Garden Model School and a minor. A total of 14 motorcycles and scooters stolen from different areas of the city have been recovered from the arrested miscreants. The accused are addicted to drugs and expensive hobbies so they used to commit theft.

Probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena told a press conference that no record of the arrested accused has been found in Madhav Nagar police station. Now their records are being checked in nearby police stations. It is being said that all the arrested accused are between the age of 16 to 23 years and they were carrying out the crime only for hobby. At present, it is being ascertained from the accused whether they are working for any other gang.