Ujjain: Exhibition begins at Triveni Museum

In the exhibition, from very ancient axe to daggers, swords, armours, cannonballs, bows, arrows, shields etc used by the warriors in the war of 1857 have been displayed

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:42 PM IST
FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): World Heritage Week declared by UNESCO is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25 November all over the world. On this occasion, a seven-day exhibition of ancient weapons is being organised at the Triveni Art and Archaeology Museum from November 19 to 25.

On Friday, the exhibition was inaugurated by chief guest Dr Prakashendra Mathur, retired deputy-director of archaeology department. The exhibition has been organised with the courtesy of Dr RC Thakur, director of Ashwini Research Institute, Mahidpur.

In the exhibition, from very ancient axe to daggers, swords, armours, cannonballs, bows, arrows, shields etc used by the warriors in the war of 1857 have been displayed.

article-image

