Ujjain: Ex-BJP functionaries surrender before court in photographer's suicide case

Ujjain: Three loan sharks, including two BJP leaders, who allegedly compelled photographer Nilesh Shelke to commit suicide surrendered before the court here on Tuesday. The court handed over the accused to Chintaman police remand for two-days.

Photographer Nilesh Shelke had committed suicide by eating sulphas tablets near Dharambarla in September 2020. He left a suicide note in his scooter’s box. He wrote that BJP leader Digvijay Singh Chauhan (he was president of the Dulatganj Mandal and later the party had removed him from office), Randeep Makkar (the BJP's IT cell functionary), Atul Gehlot, Sameer Finance and Vijay Sood are harassing him for the borrowed money. The police had arrested Vijay but the rest of the accused were absconding. The accused who were hiding here and there tried to get anticipatory bail but did not get bail.

After nearly five months of evading arrest- Digvijay Singh Chauhan, Randeep Makad and Atul Gehlot surrendered before JMFC Deepa Pal’s court. The court sent the information to Chintaman police station. From here, TI Praveen Pathak reached the court. He sought remand of the accused for questioning. The trio have been remanded to police till February 18.