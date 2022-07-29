Ujjain: Environment rally taken out to mark ‘Hariyali Amavasya’

An environment awareness rally being taken out on Hariyali Amavasya in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Environment Protection Committee and Rotary Club Ujjain organised an environment rally on Thursday to mark the occasion of Hariyali Amavasya.

Rotary Club president Shaid Hashmi said that a puja of the Triveni tree was performed at Tower Chowk by Pt Gaurav Upadhya in the presence of mayor Mukesh Tatwal, corporators Anil Gupta and Neelam Kalra and district forest officer Kiran Bisen. The rally started from Tower Chowk and passed through Freeganj before concluding at Ghasmandi Chouraha. A lot of students participated in the rally and tried to create awareness about how trees help us among the citizens. Environment Protection Committee head Dr Vimal Garg and secretary Dr Pratima Joshi informed that the forest department’s vehicle was also accompanying the rally in which plants of different species were available for sale at a nominal amount of Rs 10 each.

'Sapling plantation should be our duty, not formality'

Hariyali Amavasya holds strong religious values and this day is regarded as a very auspicious day for ancestral worship. With this thought Rashtra Bharti Shiksha Mahavidyalaya celebrated Hariyali Amavasya. Principal Dr Rashmi Sharma and staff members Dr Neelima Verma, Dr Bhumija Saxena, Suman Sisodiya, Raina Trivedi, Neha Chourey and Preeti Mourya planted trees like Neem, Amla, Banyan, Bilva Patra etc in the college campus. It is a belief that Tridev- Brahama, Vishnu and Mahesh reside in peepal tree, thus a peepal sapling was also planted on the campus. In this programme, explaining the importance of trees, the principal stated that planting trees is not a formality, it should be our feel, emotion and duty. All staff members were also administered the oath of protecting trees by the Principal. On this occasion, a playlet on the importance of trees ‘Hariyala Bharat’ was also presented on the radio by the college students and teachers as well.