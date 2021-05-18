Ujjain: ‘Endoscopic examination of corona patients must to check Black Fungus’

Ujjain: Concerned over the rise in cases of Black Fungus, the local administration has made health check up by an ENT specialist mandatory for corona winners before they leave treatment facilities.

Four persons infected with Black Fungus have died during last 10 days.

Steroid is a major cause of Black Fungus given to the infected during the Covid-19 infection. Patients with sugar are among the major victims of Black Fungus.

Just 3 days ago, 17 people were under treatment for Black Fungus in the city, now their number has gone up to 60.

Collector Asheesh Singh took a meeting of ENT experts on Tuesday and sought their suggestions on dealing with the Black Fungus.

Experts said that every Covid-19 infected admitted in hospitals should undergo an endoscopic examination.

Government Madhav Nagar and Charak Hospital do not have endoscopic machines, said experts. The administration immediately approved purchase of two machines. Dr Sudhakar Vaidya and Dr TS Chaudhary said that even after recovering, there is a risk of Black Fungus in the Covid-19 positive patient for one month. Therefore, if there is any obstruction in the nose and any problem in the eye, they should consult a doctor immediately.

Survey and ENT at doorsteps

Health department has decided to conduct a telephonic survey of corona winners to ward off Black Fungus. The teams conducting door-to-door survey will also find out the patients of black fungus. If any person reports symptoms of Black Fungus then an ENT specialists will visit their home and provide treatment.

Helpline for kids who lost parent/s due to Covid

A helpline number has been issued by the administration to help the children who lost on or both of their parents due to Covid-19. Help can be obtained for children by giving information on the number: 9479705324. Collector has directed the Women And Child Development Department to trace the children who lost their parents in Covid-19. District officer Sabir Ahmed Siddiqui said that 131 children so far from Ujjain, Mahidpur, Barnagar, Tarana have lost their mother or father. Also, there are three children whose parents and guardians have died.