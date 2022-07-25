Ujjain: End ‘VIP culture’ at Jyotirlingas, says Purohit body

Delegates from Ujjain join the national executive meeting of Dharma Yatra Mahasangh and Teerth Purohit Mahasangh in Jaipur | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day meet of its national executive organised by the Dharma Yatra Mahasangh and Teerth Purohit Mahasangh came to an end at Patheykan Malviya Nagar Jaipur. The meeting was organised to discuss the end of VIP culture from all the Jyotirlingas and other prominent temples, to increase religious tourism all around, participation of Pujaris in the administration and management of the temples and to ensure the development work of temples and pilgrimages is done properly.

The above information was given by the national secretary of Dharma Yatra Mahasangh Pandit Surendra Chaturvedi, State head Ashok Kotwani and Tirth Purohit Mahasangh president Pandit Manish Upadhya (all Ujjain).

They said that in the national executive meeting Raghvacharya Maharaj international chairman of Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar Singh, national chairman of Dharmayatra Mahasangh Siddharth Bhai Mankiwala, national coordinator Sunil Sharma, executive head Pramod Agrawal, New Delhi, general secretary Narendra Bindal,

Vishwa Hindu Parishad International’s secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj, national vice president of Dharma Yatra Mahasangh Hitendra Singhal, Gayatri Prakash Pandey, national secretary Sanjeev Sharma and president of Jaipur area Shankar Jhalani were present.

Executive members of the Tirth Purohit Mahasangh and Dharma Yatra Mahasangh from across the country were present at the meeting.