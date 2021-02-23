Ujjain: Encroachments of goons razed

Ujjain: Municipal Corporation and police razed the illegal encroachments of goons from different parts of the city on Tuesday.

In Loharpatti area the encroachments of goon Raja and Golu on government land was demolished while in Mohan Nagar goon Kamlesh’s illegal construction was demolished. In Shivshakti Nagar Chetan and Mahesh Surya’s illegal construction was bulldozed while two dilapidated construction of goons in Jaisingpura and Desai Nagar were also demolished. ASP Amarendra Singh, ASP Akash Bhuriya and CSP Pallavi Shukla jointly informed that FIRs against the goons were already registered in different police stations of the city related with crimes like threatening, stabbing and other serious crimes.

Land worth Rs3.5 crore attached

The administration attached the 13.5 hectare land worth over Rs 3.5 crore belonging to 10 directors of a private company Gloria Property India.

The action was taken against the directors for duping of innocent investors who invested lakhs under company’s schemes but got nothing in return.

As per reports ADM Narendra Suryavanshi under Section 4 of Investors protection Act-2020 attached the land of Dharmendra, Santosh, Jalamsingh, Ghanshyam, Nepalsingh, Jitendra Rathore, Mahesh, Raju alias Radheshyam, Jitendra Joshi and Vikram Rathore. The administration attached the land of directors to recover investors’ money. ADM Suryavanshi also instructed the SDMs to prepare a list of investors who were cheated by the company.