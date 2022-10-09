Ujjain: Electrician’s widow makes video appeal to CM for help 

Rajkumari Saxena along with the portrait of her deceased electrician husband | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of the family of the electrician who died due to electrocution in the Mahakal Corridor is pathetic. It has been three months but no one has taken any care of the family of the deceased. Earlier, the contractor kept promising to help the family but now has started behaving haughtily and abusing when asked for help.

Now the wife of the deceased has appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for justice. Through the video, the woman has tried to convey the pathetic condition of herself and her family to Mamaji and has demanded financial assistance and a job so that she can feed her children.

Jaiprakash Saxena, a resident of Arpita Nagar, died on July 2, 2022, due to electrocution while working in the Mahakal Corridor. Since the death of Jaiprakash, his entire family is on the verge of starvation. When no help was received despite submitting applications at many places, Jaiprakash’s wife Rajkumari Saxena took the help of video to convey her ordeal to the chief minister.

Rajkumari said that during the construction of the Mahakal Corridor which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate on October 11, her husband died due to electrocution. “Chief Minister, Mamaji, your niece is very troubled, provide her justice. Mamaji, my husband used to work for the contractor Sunil Jain for the Mahakal corridor work and died of electrocution on July 2.

After his death I have no means of survival and take care of my children as my husband was sole bread-earner of the family" she said in the video.

She laments that she is not getting any help even from the government and blamed Sunil Jain for her sorry state.