Ujjain: Elderly couple robbed of valuables worth lakhs

Ujjain: Burglars manhandled an elderly couple decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs, early on Thursday.

Ingoria police said that 2-3 persons entered at a room located on agriculture field at village Untwaas and thrashed and elderly couple: one Sunderlal Sharma (70) and his wife Vidya, who were sleeping inside.

The bike-borne miscreants reached there and assaulted the couple with sticks and forcibly took the mangalsutra of the woman made of gold and payal made of silver. They also looted Rs 50, 000 kept in an almirah.

ASP (rural) Ravindra Verma, SDOP Arvind Singh and TI Ashok Sharma rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

TI informed that the victim is an ex-employee of health department. The couple has been sent to in the district hospital. A case has been registered under Section 394 of IPC against the unknown miscreants.