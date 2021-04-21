Ujjain: Effects of Janata Curfew visible across city

Ujjain: The effects of ‘new corona curfew norms’ rechristened as Janata Curfew by the district administration was visible across the district on Wednesday.

The norms will remain in place till 30 April. In the city, police have installed barricades to curtail undue movement. People who stepped out of homes were sent back from checking points.

Operation of all vehicles including auto-rickshaw, Magic has been banned. People visiting Ujjain were left stranded at the railway station.

Buses coming from other states too were not allowed to enter city.

Early in the day, three buses coming from Maharashtra were stopped via Barnagar were stopped from entering Ujjain.

Officials said that if the buses passing by the city won’t be stopped.

A senior police officer clarified that to this day only the boundaries of Ujjain city have been sealed.

No decision has been taken about sealing the boundaries of the district, he added.

Collectors will take further decision in this regard.

“People are allowed to leave but are not allowed to enter the city,” the officer added.

Vendors of fruits and vegetables, too, stayed home as wholesale markets remained shut as well.

The flower market at Dudhtalai was closed but many vendors sold their stock on the sly.