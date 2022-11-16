Ujjain: Education, traffic staff told to ensure safe arrival and departure of kids in road-side schools

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the education department and the deputy superintendent of the traffic police were directed to hold a meeting with the principals of St Paul’s, St Mary’s, Maharishi Sandipani and Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the main road in the next three days to ensure that in these schools at the time of arrival and departure of children, the kids should get off from school vehicles in the school premises and not in the middle of the road. Instructions have been given to take strict action against the school management who do not follow the decision.

The meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was organised on Wednesday in the collector’s office under the chairmanship of collector Asheesh Singh. Officers of various departments including SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla were present at the meeting. In the meeting, the follow-up report of the last meeting was presented by the executive engineer of the public works department (PWD) and the secretary of the committee Ganesh Patel. It was informed in the meeting that according to the decision of the Supreme Court, the work of verification of school buses is to be done. In this regard, it was informed that the list of school buses has been made available to RTOs by the education department. Soon the verification process will be done school-wise.

The collector instructed to get the work of verification of buses done in various tehsils under the guidance of the concerned SDM. He directed that 100 per cent of school buses should be verified. It was informed in the meeting that challan action is being taken continuously on passenger buses plying between Dewasgate and Charak Bhavan. Some buses have been fined in the past. E-challans are being prepared continuously for violating traffic rules by the smart city and they are also being served. Challan amount has been deposited by 109 persons during Lok Adalat.

A total of 1100 challans have been made so far. Instructions given regarding black spots are being followed. The marked black spots on Maksi Road have been removed. Similarly, signs have also been put up in Kayatha. In the meeting, instructions were given to put up signs of the speed limit of 60 km in urban areas.