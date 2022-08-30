e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: E-rickshaw drivers, sellers gherao administrative building

As registration is not available the e-rickshaw drivers are being harassed by the policemen every day and money is being recovered from them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 01:34 AM IST
article-image
E-rickshaw drivers and sellers put their vehicles in front of Vikramaditya Bhavan in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The government is emphasising on use of e-rickshaws to prevent environmental damage and preserve petrol and diesel. But as soon as the e-rickshaws started running on the road the RTO stopped its registration. As registration is not available the e-rickshaw drivers are being harassed by the policemen every day and money is being recovered from them.

Distressed by such tendencies, the e-rickshaw drivers gheraoed the new administrative building along with e-rickshaw traders here on Monday. E-rickshaw dealer Tariq Ali said that there are about 11 dealers across the city who have sold 300 e-rickshaws of different companies that have not been registered yet. They have also taken trade licences from the government to sell electric vehicles, yet registrations are not taking place even after visiting the RTO office several times.

These days e-rickshaws of companies like Ketron, Mayuri, Yatri, Neelam, Jal, Alllife Kinetic, and Mahindra are being sold in the city. These rickshaws are also being used by the residents of the city, but due to non-registration, the sale of e-rickshaws is also being affected. Dealer Tariq Ali said, the sale has declined due to lack of e-registration. This is badly affecting their business, he said.

Read Also
Ujjain: Advanced digital tech to be used at Mahakal Mandir
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: E-rickshaw drivers, sellers gherao administrative building

RECENT STORIES

What Indian students should know before coming to France

What Indian students should know before coming to France

Mumbai: Educators from BRICS, UK discuss teacher education at TISS

Mumbai: Educators from BRICS, UK discuss teacher education at TISS

Mumbai: Metro-3 trial run to be conducted between Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station

Mumbai: Metro-3 trial run to be conducted between Sariput Nagar and Marol Naka station

Jharkhand: Set on fire by stalker, Dumka girl dies

Jharkhand: Set on fire by stalker, Dumka girl dies

'Dinesh Karthik can still win matches': Harbhajan Singh on veteran batsman's selection ahead of...

'Dinesh Karthik can still win matches': Harbhajan Singh on veteran batsman's selection ahead of...