Ujjain: E-rickshaw drivers, sellers gherao administrative building

E-rickshaw drivers and sellers put their vehicles in front of Vikramaditya Bhavan in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The government is emphasising on use of e-rickshaws to prevent environmental damage and preserve petrol and diesel. But as soon as the e-rickshaws started running on the road the RTO stopped its registration. As registration is not available the e-rickshaw drivers are being harassed by the policemen every day and money is being recovered from them.

Distressed by such tendencies, the e-rickshaw drivers gheraoed the new administrative building along with e-rickshaw traders here on Monday. E-rickshaw dealer Tariq Ali said that there are about 11 dealers across the city who have sold 300 e-rickshaws of different companies that have not been registered yet. They have also taken trade licences from the government to sell electric vehicles, yet registrations are not taking place even after visiting the RTO office several times.

These days e-rickshaws of companies like Ketron, Mayuri, Yatri, Neelam, Jal, Alllife Kinetic, and Mahindra are being sold in the city. These rickshaws are also being used by the residents of the city, but due to non-registration, the sale of e-rickshaws is also being affected. Dealer Tariq Ali said, the sale has declined due to lack of e-registration. This is badly affecting their business, he said.

