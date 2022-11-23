Ujjain: Durgadas Rathod remembered on Mahanirwan Diwas

The chief guest of the programme was former Barnagar MLA Surendra Singh Sisodia who in his address called upon the youth to adopt the life ideals of martyr Durgadas Rathod | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A programme to pay floral tribute at great warrior Durgadas Rathod’s statue was organised on the occasion of his 304th ‘Mahanirwan Diwas’ at the Samadhi Sthal located at Chakratirth on the banks of river Kshipra river, here on Tuesday.

While presiding over the programme, Manohar Bairagi, former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Export Corporation, said that the relations between Marwar and Malwa have been cordial since time immemorial and it is our good fortune that this brave son of Marwar spent his last days on the banks of Kshipra in the city of Mahakal.

Programme coordinator Bharat Singh Hada said that committee secretary Bhagirath Vaishnav and committee member Ratan Singh Champawat from Jodhpur were present in this programme organised under the joint aegis of Veer Durgadas Rathod Memorial Committee, Jodhpur and Ujjain. The chief guest of the programme was former Barnagar MLA Surendra Singh Sisodia who in his address called upon the youth to adopt the life ideals of martyr Durgadas Rathod.

