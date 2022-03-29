Ujjain: Driver killed, 18 students injured as school van rams tree, overturns

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): School van driver was killed and eighteen students injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and overturned after ramming into a tree near Dhatrawada on Monday afternoon. The van was on its way to drop children from Motherland Public School, situated at Chandesara, to their homes when it met with an accident around 3 pm near Dhatrawada, around 6km away from the city, on Dewas road. The students were from areas including Vikram Nagar, Dhatrawada and Gandhi Nagar.

The magic van driver applied a sudden break following which he lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and collided with a tree. Driver died on the spot, while all the students sustained injuries. The passersby brought the injured children out from the vehicle and alerted the police and ambulance.

The children were rushed to the district hospital. Administrative officials and kin of injured children also rushed to the hospital as soon as the news of the accident was reported.

District collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ADM Santosh Tagore, CMHO Dr Sanjay Sharma visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured students.

A student Prachi Malviya told the authorities that the driver lost control over the speeding van when he suddenly applied brakes. The van overturned after it collided with the tree on the roadside, she added. Kailash Chouhan, a resident of Dhatrawada village said on receiving news of the accident, he called for help and dialed 100 .

Collector told the media that all the 18 students injured in the accident were undergoing treatment at the hospital and all were out of danger. An administrative team has been sent to the school to inquire about the capacity of the vehicle ferrying the students. Guidelines will be issued regarding safe commute to school.

School principal Sister Aarti said that the van was attached to the school and the children were sent in an orderly manner. Van has a capacity to sit 22 children, but only 18 were there inside it at the time of accident. Currently, our entire focus is on the health of the students, said the principal. She expressed sorrow on the death of the driver in the accident.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:23 AM IST