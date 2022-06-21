Ujjain: “Done Mein Do Na” campaign launched in city

“Done Mein Do Na” campaign being launched from Bhola Guru and Sons’ shop in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Campaign “Done Mein Do Na” was launched here on Monday from the ancient shop Bhola Guru and Sons (Pudi Bhandar).

Under the campaign, people were told about the health hazards of serving food items in single-use plastic and newsprint and they were motivated to stop their use. A declaration was also signed by Smart City Company Limited regarding the use of natural bio-degradable dona leaves. The owners of Bafna Sweets and Namkeen also took a pledge to stop using disposable bowls and spoons and to use dona instead.

Smart City and Food Security Administration will run a campaign to make the businessmen and consumers aware of the Dona Mein campaign and to use Dona in place of disposal at more and more establishments.

The Smart City and Food and Drug Administration are coming up with innovative ideas to provide completely safe food items to the people under the Eat Right Smart City Challenge campaign.