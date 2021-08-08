Ujjain: Documentary on city's industry, industrialists released

Ujjain: A documentary on the industries and industrialists of Ujjain was released on Sunday along with Chaurayasi Mahadev Yatra.

The documentary was produced by Wizwings Motions and Pitchers (LLP). The entire production crew thoroughly researched all the aspects related to mythological religious and spiritual vision, astronomical sequence observed by their celestial event, architectural tradition and folk belief on 84 Mahadev located at Avantika Tirtha.

The documentary treated religious and spiritual tradition of Ujjain from the point of view of energy and worship. It showcases an alternative to the confusions which prevail about to worship of Shiva.

Along with the program Shakti Sheela Foundation was unveiled. ‘Paulkhuna’ The Footprints will depict the significance of 84 Mahadev and Ujjain.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav was the chief guest. A check of 11,111 was gifted by Shakti Sheela Foundation to Sewa Dham Sanstha of Ujjain for serving the needy. industrialist Surendra Singh Arora, Om Prakash Khatri were honored by the organisation with a shriphal shawl.