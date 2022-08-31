Ujjain: Doctor plasters raw wound, CMHO forms inquiry committee

Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor of the District Hospital allegedly plastered the raw wound of a young man injured in the accident. As the plaster was in place for about 17 days, the wound got aggravated and leading to fears of the necessity of amputating the affected hand. The young man’s mother has complained to the CMHO.

A 24- year-old resident of Mirza Naeem Beg Marg, Atik Mishra had an accident on August 3. He had an injury on the elbow of his right hand and Ajay Dandotiya, the doctor of the District Hospital, after getting the X-ray done plastered his arm, stating that it was a fracture. On August 20, when Mishra felt pain, he showed it to Dr Suresh Kothari who informed them that the hand was in a bad shape and might have to be amputated.

After hearing this Atik’s family panicked. His mother Risha met CMHO Dr Sanjay Sharma and demanded action against Dr Dandotiya. According to Risha, she is a widow and Atik is the only earning member of their household. Dr Sanjay Sharma has constituted an inquiry committee in this matter and action will be taken after the report is received.