Ujjain: Doctor couple accuse each other of infidelity

Representational Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The marital dispute between a doctor couple got so ugly that they held separate press conferences on Sunday accusing each other of infidelity.

When the husband Dr Arun P Sinha accused his wife Dr Chitra of being characterless, she too held a press conference and created a sensation by saying that the husband has a relationship with another woman.

The couple owns The Newton Pain Clinic in Freeganj and Bardhana Medinox in Mahananda Nagar. Suresh Chaudhary is the manager of his clinic, while Altmash Khan used to come to his clinic for treatment.

Dr Arun Sinha alleged that his wife Dr Chitra is having an affair with manager Suresh and both have cheated him of more than Rs 1 crore. Dr Chitra, however, alleged that the doctor has a relationship with his patient Altmash Khan and both have been caught in a compromising position in the clinic.