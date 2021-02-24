Ujjain: Diver drowns after saving two tourists

Ujjain: In a tragic incident a professional diver drowned in river Kshipra at Ramghat while trying to save drowning tourists on Wednesday.

As per reports the incident took place on early morning when a group of tourists from Aurangabad after paying obeisance to lord Mahakal reached the bank of river Kshipra to take holy bath.

As per onlookers a woman Mangala Bai slipped into deep water while taking dips. On observing that Mangala Bai is drowning-- her nephew Harish jumped into the river to save her, but he also started drowning.

While they were struggling to save their lives a diver Pankaj Chawada notice the duo and jumped into the water to save them.

He first took out the woman from the water. Then he also managed to save her nephew. But suddenly he slipped into deep water and began to drown. Pankaj’s friends who were also present at the ghat of the river dived into the river and somehow took him out from the river. However, Pankaj was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Suicide bid foiled

Gopalakrishna (40), a resident of Piplinaka, attempted suicide by jumping into the Kshipra river, on Wednesday. Fortunately, the home guards present on the spot with the help of devotees and civilians at Ram Ghat rescued the man. The youth man was taken out of the river and after giving first aid (CPR), 108 was called in to shift him to the nearest hospital. District commandant home guard / SDRF Santosh Kumar Jat informed that home guard Ishwar Chaudhary, Omprakash Sharma and Sainik Jagdish contributed remarkably in rescue work. The youth will be counselled after he becomes stable.