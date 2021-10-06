Ujjain: District’s boys, girls win division basket ball contest

Ujjain: Ujjain boys and gils team has won the divisional junior basketball competition-2021 organised at Mahananda Basketball Arena.

Ujjain and Ratlam corporation teams entered into the finals beating Neemuch and Agar teams respectively in the semi-finals of boys’ category.

The semi-final of the girls’ category was played between Ujjain Corporation and Ratlam district in which the former entered the finals while Neemuch division won beating Ujjain Corporation.

Basketball Association secretary Ritu Sharma said that in the final of boys category: Harsh Singh, Yashvardhan Sisodia, Shivansh Dubey, Shivansh Pandey and Kunal Sharma of Ujjain Corporation helped the team to clinch championship. While hand Mehak Bhargava, Aparajita Chaturvedi, Maulshree Agarwal, Vritika and Avani Chauhan shined with their performance in the final of girls’ category.

Based on the performance of the players, a team from the Ujjain division was selected to participate in the state competition to be held in Indore. Madhya Pradesh Basketball Association president Kulwinder Singh Gill the chief guest at the award ceremony. Manisha Pawar, Pragati Jain, Arun Singh Sengar and Ravisha Laddha judged the competition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:40 AM IST