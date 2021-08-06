Ujjain: District Youth Congress president, workers court arrest in Delhi

Ujjain: Hundreds of Ujjain workers, including Youth Congress District president courted arrest in Delhi in protest against the policies of the Central Government.

Youth Congress gheraoed the Parliament on rising unemployment, inflation, Pegasus snoopgate among other issues.

The Central Government is constantly deceiving the people of the country, said District Youth Congress president Bharat. He said that on the call of Indian National Youth Congress under the leadership of Shankar Joshi, hundreds of members gheraoed the Parliament gherao in Delhi and hundreds of activists including the district president courted arrest.

Giving this information, Congress general secretary Yogesh Saad said that the atrocities being committed, the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities including petrol and diesel, rising unemployment, protesting against the espionage scandal and in support of the farmers' movement, Parliament was gheraoed by the Indian National Youth Congress. Ujjain Youth Congress District president Bharat Shankar Joshi along with National president BB Srinivasan and State president Vikrant Bhuria, office bearers of Youth Congress Shakir Khan, Syed Sultan Bilal Ahmed, Ravi Yadav, Shyam Parihar, Sanjay Nanded, Chetan Patidar, Mayank Nagar, Bunty Shah, Harsh Namdev, Sagar Gunjal, Pawan Malviya, Dinesh Sharma, Arun Sharma courted arrest.