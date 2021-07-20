Ujjain: District police nab miscreants involved in the theft of more than ten lakhs, two accused on run

Ujjain: District police nabbed miscreants involved in the theft of more than ten lakhs. Acting on a special tip-off, police seized stolen goods worth more than ten lakhs, including goods worth Rs 9,94,000; One Acer worth 9 lakh, 28 bags of garlic worth Rs 90,000 and two bags of soybean.

Two accused aged 22 and 23 were also arrested from the spot while three are still absconding. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 379, 457, 380 and launched a probe into the matter.

On July 6, 2021, complainant Chandu Khedi, resident of complainant Nitin Jaiswal lodged a complaint in Chintaman police station that his Acer (number MP13GA9343) worth 9 lakhs, was stolen from his shop. The police had registered a relevant cases under section 379 and investigated the matter.

On July 3, complainant Kamal Singh Anjana, resident of village Nalwa, also lodged a complaint in the same police station that 200 sacks of garlic and four quintal soybeans were stolen from his godown late at night. After registering a case under section 457, 380 on the complaint, the police took the matter into consideration.

Police Action:

As per ASP Amarendra Singh, the police team was informed on July 19 that two miscreants were trying to sell garlic at a cheap price. One accused Dharmendra was while during the search operation, Bhagwan Singh was also found with him. When strictly interrogated, they confessed to stealing the Acer vehicle along with Bhola, Kamal, and Ballu; garlic and soybean from village Nalwa.