Ujjain: District logs over 250% deaths and cases till April 20 as compared to figures of Q1, 2021

Ujjain: Ujjain district has recorded more than 2.5 times corona cases and deaths in just 20 days of April as compared to the that of preceding three months.

As per official figures, 20 days of the month of April have recorded a peak of 250 per cent in terms of deaths and cases with respect to period spanning January to March this year.

A total of 1,822 cases: 669 in January, 135 in February and 1,018 in March were reported in over 90 days. In the same period the district recorded 9 deaths due to corona.

However, in the 20 days of April, the district has recorded 3,786 patients and 22 deaths.

Covidiots

Spot fine of Rs 21,900 was imposed on 84 persons who were found not wearing the face masks on Wednesday. According to upper collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 24 persons were booked under Section 188 0f the IPC for the violation of provisions of Section 144 of Cr PC.

WARDS PAYING THE PRICE FOR PARENTS' NEGLIGENCE

Children of less than 5 years are testing positive for corona. More than 50 children have tested corona positive in last 10 days across the district. Parents are transferring the infection inadvertently. On April 20, a 3-year-old boy living in the Bengali Colony contracted corona. His father who is an MR said that he did not leave his house since March 26. However, he said that he did take his family to Goa on a week-long trip before the said date. He lives in a joint family. His father’s elder brother (uncle) has died of corona and some other members of the family are corona positive.

On April 17, a 3-year-old innocent child living in Sai Vihar Colony came under the grip of corona. The father of this child is also an MR and the child got infected due to former’s frequent visits to the field.

On April 19, a 6-year-old girl tested corona-positive. The entire family of the girl came to Ujjain from Maharashtra hoping that they would be safe from corona in Ujjain. The came from Nagpur and started living a family living near Tejankar Hospital. Meanwhile, due to some carelessness, the 6-year-old girl caught corona infection. On April 19, a 4-year-old daughter of a police department employee living in the Bhairavgarh Jail complex tested positive.

On April 17, a 3-year-old girl living in Mahananda Nagar and a 5-year-old girl living on Kalidas Marg tested positive. On April 16, a 6-year-old boy living in Kaliadeh Mahal village, a 4-year-old girl living in Raghavpiplia village, a 2-year-old girl living in Agrawal Nagar and a 6-month-old girl living in Barnagar tested positive.

When contacted, most of the parents of the said children accepted that the family members failed to stay put at home, which is why their innocent children caught under corona infection. On April 17, most of the members of the family of one-and-a-half-year-old innocent girl living in Begambagh Colony tested positive. Her grandfather is admitted at RD Gardi Medical College, while some other family members have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment at home.

Rishi Nagar a hotspot

On April 20, Rishi Nagar recorded 8 positive cases. In Jawahar Nagar, 3 members of the a family: a couple and their son tested positive. Couple living in Alaknanda Nagar and Shipra Nagar also tested positive. Two men from the same family, aged 41 and 65, living on Mahakal Avenue, have tested positive. Two women of the same family, who are 41 years and 43 years old, living in Krishna Nagar, have also tested positive. A 37-year-old young doctor and a 60-year-old woman living in Baba Jaygurudev’s Ashram at Pingleshwar have reportedly tested positive.