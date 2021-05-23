Ujjain: District logs 2 deaths, 90 cases

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the deaths of two more patients of corona the toll reached 168 in the district on Sunday.

As per health bulletin issued at 10.15 pm, a 60-year-old man person from city, who tested positive on May 17, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on May 23.

A 35-year-old man from Ghattia tested positive on May 14 and he died on May 20. However, the administration counted him among corona victims only in today’s health bulletin.

Ninety new patients of corona were added taking the tally to 18,713. The new cases include 67 patients from city.

On Saturday, 91 persons tested positive taking the tally of corona patients to 18,623. Out of 2,763 sample reports, 58 persons from City, 16 from Mahidpur, 9 from Nagda, 6 from Barnagar and 2 from Khachrod including 33 women tested positive. All of them are symptomatic. The toll reached 166 with the death of one man.

Overall, 2021 active patients, 807 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 2,84,120 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 284 patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients increased to 16,436.

Doctor who defeated corona last year dies at 86

An 86-year-old doctor and cancer patient, who recovered from novel coronavirus infection last year, died on Satuday. Dr Narendra Mahadik, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and was admitted to the city’s RD Gardi Medical College Hospital (RDGMCH) in the second week of April 2020 drew everybody’s attention due to his recovery. He lived in Indore, but when he was brought here during strict implementation of complete lockdown last year, his admission in the RDGMC created a stir in local circles. It was alleged that since he is elder brother of RDGMC’s director Dr VK Mahadik, he was accorded green corridor to reach here and was being admitted in RDGMCH on illegal grounds. He, however, also hit the national media for defeating the dreaded corona virus. Dr Mahadik surprised his colleagues by fully recovering from corona and was discharged from the hospital. According to sources, he breathed his last in Indore on Saturday due to prolonged illness.

Supplier in ‘chicken soup’ for using fake ID

A chicken center operator was taken to task for using a fake ID to supply poultry. Madhav Nagar police said that one Ganesh Sindaria operates Welcome Chicken Center in the Shaheed Park area. On the other end of the road one Dipesh Jadhav also runs a poultry shop. During Janta Curfew, Deepesh Jadhav created an ID on mobile phone in the name of Welcome Chicken Center and started home delivery. His venture was doing well but on Sunday, a customer called up Ganesh Sindaria and rebuked him for supplying spoilt chicken. Sindaria had a hard time in convincing the customer that his shop is closed due to the lockdown. Later Ganesh submitted a complaint to Madhav Nagar police station about the incident. TI Manish Lodha has called Deepesh Jadhav for questioning.