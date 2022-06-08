Ujjain: Director of infra company sent to 9-day police remand

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Surendra Lodha, a director of Topworth Infra Private Limited, the former operator of Ujjain-Jaora 4-lane road, which misappropriated Rs 23 crores, will be in police remand for 9 days. The court handed him over to the Neelganga police for questioning on Tuesday.

Neelganga police have registered a case of cheating against two directors of Topworth Infra Private Limited Company, the former operator of Ujjain-Jaora Road. They had transferred an amount of Rs 23.27 crore from the toll tax collection account to their account thereby cheating the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

Following the complaint by MPRDC assistant general manager Deepak Sharma, the police named Surendra Champalal Lodha and Deepak Manohar Katkwar, directors of Topworth Infra Private Limited Company, as accused. Police have arrested Surendra Champalal Lodha from Nagpur and presented him in court.

MPRDC had entered into an agreement with Topworth Tollways Company in 2010. The company had opened an escrow account to deposit the toll tax amount and Rs 23.27 crore was deposited in this account. This amount was fraudulently transferred to different accounts of the company by the directors of the company.

The construction of the Ujjain-Jaora road started on January 13, 2011 and was completed on June 19, 2013. Loans were taken from State Bank of India, Dena Bank and other banks at commercial rates to build the road. After the construction of the road, the rights to collect toll tax were given to the company and this amount was to be deposited in the escrow account. This amount was to be used for road maintenance and loan repayment as per contract, but the directors of the company fraudulently transferred this amount to their accounts. The company stopped the maintenance of the road after getting hold of the money. Due to this the road got damaged and MPRDC had to start maintaining the road on its own expenses.