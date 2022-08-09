Ujjain: Devotees’ car parked at Karkraj temple area stolen

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A car with devotees who were visiting from Betul got stolen. Thirty thousand rupees in cash and clothes were kept in the car. The devotees had gone to the ghat for bath and when they returned, the vehicle was found to be missing.

The Suryavanshi family, resident of Barkhed in Multai tehsil of Betul district, went out for Devdarshan on Sunday. In the family Premlal Suryavanshi, Ramashankar Suryavanshi, Kapil Suryavanshi, Nishith Suryavanshi, Neemu Suryavanshi, Lalita Suryavanshi, Priya Suryavanshi, Manhvi Suryavanshi, Nilesh Pawar were present. They had taken the car (MP 48 BC 2598) of Rakesh Suryavanshi.

After having darshan of Omkareshwar in Khandwa, they reached Karkraj temple area parking lot at 3.41 am on Monday. After parking there, all of them went to the river to take a bath. When they returned to the Karkraj parking lot at around 5.30 am, the vehicle was not to be seen. Glass pieces were scattered at the vehicle parking space.

Rakesh Suryavanshi said that the vehicle had Rs 10 thousand in cash and clothes of the passengers while the driver had Rs 20k. Mobiles and chargers were also kept in the vehicle, which were also stolen. So far, Mahakal police have not registered any report of theft.

