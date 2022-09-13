Ujjain: Despite various flaws, Vikram University higher ups paint rosy pic

Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey addressing media persons, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram University (VU) vice-chancellor (VC) Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and registrar Dr Prashant Puranik highlighted the achievements of VU during a press conference, here on Monday. The duo said that in the last two years, more than 200 new and innovative courses have been started and attracted by the same, more than 2 lakh students have selected the VU in Common University Test (CUT).

Enumerating the achievements in the last two years, they mentioned starting of new courses, use of new technologies, start-ups like self-reliant India and research and innovation in education. With the cooperation of the state government, a lot of new work is also being done in the VU. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav has given Rs 16 crore for agriculture school building, Rs 4 crore for new hostel building, Rs 5 crore for physical education department, Rs 5 crore for law school building and Rs 8 crore for excellence centre.

The VC said that even in the CUT, students have liked Vikram and so far more than 2 lakh people have opted VU, which is a big success. The VC, however, evaded the questions like why most of the MoUs inked by the VU with various universities and institutions have not been executed, why more than 140 new courses are still non-starter and delay in enquiries against the VU staff in different irregularities. He informed that VU canteen will soon be made operational and top priority will be given on linking the city people with the VU’s affairs. Proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma was also present.