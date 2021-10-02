Ujjain: Deputy-director prosecution Saket Vyas earns laurels for state

Ujjain: An official of Madhya Pradesh prosecution appeared before the Supreme Court and won accolades for creating history.

Dr Saket, Vyas, deputy-director prosecution became the first such officer to appear before court via a video conferencing session to submit the side of prosecution.

The Supreme Court was disposing the bail plea in a case registered against one Shoaib son of Nasir under NDPS Act under sections 8/20, 29. The cops made a seizure of 30 kg of ganja from the accused in 2017. Apex Court had asked Dr Vyas for appearance through an order dated September 27, 2021.

Dr Vyas appeared before the Apex Court on September 29 and reasoned why the accused did not deserve the relief of bail. He submitted that progression of the trial was on quite an advanced stage; whereby already 14 out of 21 witnesses have been recorded. Adhering to which, the Apex Court judge denied the relief of bail to the accused.

The CM awardee (2013) Dr Vyas thus become the only deputy director from the state to have pleaded for Madhya Pradesh in the Supreme Court.

