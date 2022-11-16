Ujjain: Denizens enrolled as members during Hitchintak Abhiyan

VHP and Bajrang Dal office-bearers make Neelganga residents their members during ‘Hitchintak Abhiyan’ in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are running a ‘Hitchintak Abhiyan’ across the country, in which all Hindu families are being included in the campaign. Going to the localities, all the family members are made members by taking their names, addresses and mobile numbers. The campaign will continue till November 21, in which more than 10k Hindu families will be connected to the VHP.

Bajrang Dal district convenor Ankit Choubey said that during the visit of the VHP regional organising secretary Nandadas Dandotia and Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh’s regional organising secretary Manoj Verma to Ujjain, 100 families were made members of the VHP in Neelganga township on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the VHP’s regional joint-secretary Vinod Sharma, VHP district secretary Manish Rawal, district social harmony head Mahesh Kumawat, Bajrang Dal block convenor Rishab Kushwaha, Rajendra, Ravi Sharma, Govind Ahuja, office-bearers and workers were present.