Ujjain: Supply potable water daily, demands Congress

Ujjain: Under the joint aegis of Daulat Ganj Sarafa and Maharajwada Karthik Chowk Block Congress Committee the workers of the Congress gheraoed the pump house at Triveni of Narmada Shipra Link Scheme at 3 pm on Saturday.

They demanded that the administration should ensure daily supply of water in the city. While inaugurating the Narmada Shipra Link project in 2013, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had declared in front of the public and in various advertisements that perennial flow of Kshipra would be ensured and there would be no water crisis in Ujjain. Taking a jibe at the CM they said that Mama has betrayed the people of Ujjain.

But even after passage of 4 months, the people of Ujjain are constantly worried about water. Congressmen surrounded the pump house and demanded to supply water daily. They demanded that the administration should rid city of the water crisis in future. The CM should make immediate arrangements as per his announcement. The memorandum was taken by PHE officer Santosh Dayma and police station in-charge RS Barde.