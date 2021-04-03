Ujjain: Decks cleared for Bar Association elections on April 15

Ujjain: With the publication of the final list comprising names of the contenders for different posts of the District Bar Association on Saturday, decks have been cleared for the prestigious annual elections slated for April 15.

Chief election officer Nilesh Yogi and deputy-election officer Vikash Kapoor said that only one candidate namely Pt Yogesh Vyas withdrew his nomination for the president’s post before the set deadline of 2 pm on Saturday. Subsequently, a list comprising names of 35 candidates was published.

The lawyers’ body is all set to witness a triangular fight for the president’s post with Ashok Yadav, Anil Mathur and Ravindra Trivedi left in the fray.

Four candidates are vying for the post of vice-president while 3, 4 and 3 candidates are in fray for the post of secretary and treasurer, library committee joint-secretary and lawyers’ welfare committee joint secretary posts, respectively. For 11 posts of executive members, 14 candidates including 2 women are in contention.