Ujjain: Debate contest on Farm Acts held

Ujjain: To ignite the interest of students about the functioning of the Parliament and to provide a stage to showcase their talents, Pt Kunjilal Dubey Sansadiya Vidyapeeth, Bhopal organised a district level online debate competition in the Government Excellence Higher Secondary School Madhav Nagar.

The topic of debate was ‘The Farm Bill Passed by the Parliament is beneficial to Farmers?’. Principal Pramod Agrawal and nodal officer Uma Sharma said that 6 students from three schools of the district participated through Google Meet.

The first position was secured by Tilakraj Solanki from Government Excellence Higher Secondary School Madhav Nagar, second position was held by Priyanshi Chauhan from the same school and Taruna Dhanak from Government Excellence Higher Secondary School Badnagar got the third position.

The debaters securing first, second and third prizes won Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Arvind Dubey, Rekha Shastri and Promod Agrawal were the judges. The programme was conducted by Dr Uma Sharma and vote of thanks was offered by Vasundhara Vyas. Archana Kulmi, Anita Gandhara, Shefali Chaturvedi and Usha Pandya paid important role in organising the competition.