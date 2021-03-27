Ujjain: Dearth of beds at hospitals cost senior journo Arun Jain dear

Ujjain: Senior journalist Dr Arun Jain died of heart failure after cardiac arrest here on Saturday. His kin said that Jain (76) complained of acute chest pain in the afternoon and was rushed to local hospitals but as beds were not available in any of the private or government hospitals he could not be being timely treatment. He died when his kin approached the third (private) hospital. His last rites were performed in the evening at Chakrateerth Ghat near the banks of the Kshipra. A number of journalist’s fraternity members were present at his funeral. He is survived by his two sons and a daughter.