Ujjain: Daughters stage protest after woman dies at government hospital

Ujjain: A woman employee of the commercial tax department was admitted to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital (GMNH) for treatment after testing corona-positive recently.

After battling with corona for 6 days, she died on Monday night.

However, the hospital administration was allegedly preparing to hand over the body to her kin—with a corona-negative report. The family members were outraged after learning this.

They alleged that that their patient died due to corona infection and they fail to comprehend as to why the hospital management is trying to label it as a non-Covid death?

They staged a dharna at the main gate of the hospital.

Krishna wife of Devraj resident of Desai Nagar was working with the commercial tax department.

Her daughter Sanjana Wasen said her mother was admitted to GMNH for treatment on April 14. Remdesivir injections were also arranged at the behest of the doctor and a total of 7 injections had been administered, she alleged.

“The mother was well till 11 pm and then suddenly her health deteriorated. She was admitted to the ICU ward where she died after some time. During this time, the hospital staff did not allow anyone to meet her,” she added.

When the family members reached the hospital in the morning to collect the body they realises that the hospital management is trying to label the death as a non-Covid one.

The kin resorted to dharna. On receiving the information, Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha also reached the spot.

He spoke tried to engage with the hospital administration and the kin of deceased to resolve the issue.

CSP Vandana Chauhan also reached the spot to pacify the family members of deceased woman.

Krishna’s second daughter Anju Wasen said that when her mother was hospitalised, she had purchased Remdesivir injections from medical stores around GMNH by paying Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. She alleged that despite tall claims of government and local administration the black market for Remdesivir is thriving in the city.

“I lost my mother, despite shelling out Rs 1 lakh for injections and providing them to the doctors on time,” she added.

Patients terrified; health care staff scared

The incidence of deaths of corona patients are on the rise at GMNH. On Monday night, some people expressed their anger against the doctors over the death of a patient and threw bricks and stones at the hospital. They also shattered the windows of the old eye ward. The patients who were inside were terrified due to the ruckus, while the health care staff was also scared. The staff said that if this goes on, we will not be able to work. “Give us leave, we go home,” they added. GMNH’s nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said that health workers are working 24 hours a day in times of countrywide crisis. They are risking their lives for sake of patients. No one wants the patient to die. The patient in particular who died was very serious.

Family members irked over delay in handing over bodies

A corona infected patient of Nagda died during treatment at GMNH on Tuesday morning. His kin rushed to the hospital to collect his body. When the staff delayed the delivering of the body, the family members started creating ruckus. Among them a young man was seen crying and shouting, "My aunt is dead and you feel like you are watching a drama." He then entered the hospital shouting and picked-up stones and tried to blow the glass of the windows. Madhav Nagar police officers and jawans somehow managed to control him and took him out of the hospital premises.