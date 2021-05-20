Ujjain: Covidiot! Officials find grocery businessman hiding in basement

Ujjain: The officials were in for some amusing experience as they went about enforcing Corona Curfew in the city on Thursday.

SDM Sanjeev Sahu had received a complaint that Soufia Traders is selling grocery on the sly in Old Sabzi Mandi.

But, before the officials could reach the shop, the shopkeeper somehow got information about the raid. So, he closed the shop and with his servant went to hide in the basement in the shop.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate reached the shop and contacted the shopkeeper over the phone but he kept making false excuses.

Eventually SDM asked the team to shoot a vidoe of the incident as they used force to get inside the shop.

The team found the way to the basement from behind the rack in the shop. The officials reached the hideout and found the shop operator and his servant.

The shop was sealed and the shopkeeper and the servants were booked under the provisions of the Epidemic Act. Tehsildar Abhishek Sharma and CSP Hemlata Agrawal informed that the merchant was selling goods by opening his shop.

Due to Janta Curfew, there is a ban on direct selling of even the essential items and only home delivery of groceries is allowed.