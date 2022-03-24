Ujjain: COVID vaccination for 12-14 years old begins

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vaccination in the 12-14 years age group began across the district on Wednesday. They are being administered Biological E's Corbevax vaccine which aims to protect children against the deadly Covid-19. Various community health centres and schools have been made the vaccination centres, where registration of the vaccine was done onsite.

According to the district vaccination department, around 78,310 children are expected to be vaccinated in this age group. Along with this, vaccination for 18+ and senior citizens would be recommencing. The second dose would be administered 28 days after the first dose. On Wednesday, children along with their parents reached the vaccination centres and took 0.5 ml of Corbevax dose. As many as 20 centres have been set up for vaccination across the city.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:11 AM IST