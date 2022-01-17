Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 221 test positive, 1,230 under treatment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported a record 214 new cases among the 221 who tested positive for corona across the district on Sunday.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration at 11 pm on Sunday, a total of 221 people tested corona positive in the district. Among the new patients 214 are from the city while Badnagar, Nagda and Ghattiya recorded 2 cases and Taran reported 1 case of corona on the day.

The number of people who are under treatment for corona in the district has gone up to 1,230. As of today, 1,200 corona patients out of 1,230 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 20,597 and the toll is 171.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,171 samples, 221 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain.

The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which has shot up to 10.17%.

Samples of 6,06,573 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,196.

VACCINATION

A total of 509 people were vaccinated in the district on Sunday. So far 15,83,432 and 14,46,922 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

156 homes are now containment zones

Amid spike in cases of corona the authorities on Sunday notified 156 homes of patients as containment zones. Collector Asheesh Singh while exercising powers vested in Section 71(1) and 72(2) of MP Public Health Act issued an order in this regard. The administration allows for only basic supplies to the people living in the containment zones. Surveillance teams will monitor the Containment Area. All vehicular movement and personnel movement would also be restricted in these areas, as per Covid guidelines. Action would be taken against violators under relevant sections of IPC and Disaster management act.†Additional district magistrate Santosh Tagore told Free Press that the administration has†earlier†declared few sites as containment zones across urban areas and imposed restrictions to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

Out of the previously notified containment zones 41 have become free of the tag as no new cases were reported from these locations since the past 10 days.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:10 AM IST