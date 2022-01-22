Ujjain Covid-19 Update: 1 death takes toll to 172; 218 new cases reported

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported death of a person due to Covid-19 and 193 new cases among the 218 who tested positive for corona across the district on Friday.

Amid rising cases of corona, a 65-year-old corona-infected elderly died in the city on Friday. He tested positive for Covid-19 4 days ago. He was admitted to RD Gardi Medical College for his ailment but before his treatment his RT PCR test turned out to be positive. He was asked to isolate at home for 7 days.

His kin were awaiting a negative corona test report to pursue his treatment. But his health condition deteriorated late in the day. His kin rushed him to the RD Gardi Medical College but he died before reaching the hospital.

As per the corona health bulletin released by local administration on Friday among the new patients 193 are from the city while Badnagar reported 9 cases and Mahidpur reported 9 cases on the day.

As of today, 11 corona patients out of the current tally of 1,695 patients are under home isolation. The tally of Ujjain has gone up to 21,603 and the toll is 172.

As per health bulletin, out of 2,110 samples, 218 cases of corona positive patient were reported from Ujjain. The experts here have expressed concerns about the rise in number of positivity rate, which has now touched 10.33%.

Samples of 6,16,434 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of corona winners is 19,736.

VACCINATION

A total of 2,325 people were vaccinated in the district on Friday. So far 15,97,762 and 14,45,599 people have been administered the first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

