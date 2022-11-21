Ujjain: Couple booked for cheating people

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A couple living in Amber Colony cheated half-a-dozen unemployed people of lakhs of rupees in the name of providing them jobs in the railways. Neelganga police said that Rajesh son of Mangilal Bamaniya resident of Paliyakhedi Jharda was familiar with Akash Kataria in Amber Colony. Akash’s wife Deepika Kataria told Rajesh that she works in the Railways and will get him recruited in the Railways through her connections.

Akash and Deepika cheated Rs 35k by bluffing. The said couple cheated Rs 45k from Seema Gaurav, Rs 40k from Mukesh, Rs 40k from Pritesh and Rs 50k from Rakhi. The cheated people gave an application to the police station, which registered a case against Deepika and Akash Kataria under Section 420 of the IPC.