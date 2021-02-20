Ujjain: Country turning up to be jagatguru, says Governor

Ujjain: During the 24th convocation ceremony of Vikram University, Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday attended the convocation ceremony organised by Vikram University. During the programme She awarded PhD title to 325 scholars and distributed medals to meritorious students of graduate and post graduated courses. Addressing the students the governor told that the country once again heading towards of the path of being jagatguru that will enlighten the path of world.

Governor praises varsity

In her speech governor praised Vikram University for its initiative to start over 100 new courses related to electronics, forensic, food-technology, horticulture and fisheries steams. Addressing the students during convocation programme higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav underlined the importance of new education policy to fulfil the aim of development of the country. The new education policy is based on our ancient education system, Yadav added. UGC head Prof DP Singh on this occasion threw light on the strength of youth and admired their courage to touch the sky.

Vikram University vice chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey in his welcome speech threw light on history of the university and its jurisdiction expanding in 7 district of Ujjain division covering 188 colleges, 14 research centres and 31 study centres.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The scheduled duration of the programme was about 75 minutes, but it lasted for over minutes.

* A 75-year-old woman Shashikala Rawal was the first degree recipient of the day. She was awarded Ph D degree in Sanskrit. The dignitaries present on the dais praised her for her zeal.

* VC Prof AK Pandey referred to higher education minister Mohan Yadav as Manmohan Yadav, twice.

* Registrar UN Shukla, too had a hard time in conducting the proceedings and he committed many a slipups during the programme.

* Governor did not read out her speech and took 35 minutes to put her submissions.

* All the five dignitaries present on the occasion were felicitated thrice. The host varsity officials presented them a shawl, a sapling, a memento and felicitation letters twice while the non-government executive council members also presented them costly gifts.

* None of the students wore masks while receiving the degrees and medals. Minister Yadav and VC Pandey also took-off their masks.

* Barring few student, Governor did not distribute degrees to all, though she presented medals to all the designated students.

During the programme member of parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Dave, Mamata Bandwal, Dr Vinod Yadav and other dignitaries were present. The convocation ceremony was conducted by registrar Dr Udaynarayan Shukl and gratitude was also expressed by him.