Ujjain: Corona spread in rural areas a concern

Ujjain: The pace at which corona is spreading in urban and rural areas has become a matter of concern for the administration.

If its spread in the rural areas is not stopped, then it may be difficult to manage treatment facilities.

As per official figures all 6 tehsils of the district, reported 54 positive cases in January, 18 in February and 138 positive cases in March. Thus only 210 positives cases were reported in 3 months. In contrast till April 26 a whopping 882 new cases have been found in the rural areas.

This way new cases in just 26 days of April are over 400% times the number of new patients recorded in first quarter of 2021.

In terms of months, the cases in April are over 16 times than that of January, 49 times the cases in February and more than 6 times the cases recorded in March.

So far, 50 cases were reported from Ghattia, 314 from Tarana, 105 from Mahidpur, 252 fform Badnagar, 25 in from Khachrod and 365 from Nagda.

Among tehsils Tarana recorded highest number of cases- 314. This alone is than the tally of all 6 tehsils in first quarter of 2021.

The experts are concerned as cases in rural areas may rise further in coming days.

The population of Ujjain district is around 18 lakh and roughly 60-70 per cent people live in the rural areas.

Therefore, experts are concerned as neither the beds nor the oxygen is available in the city hospitals. Shortage of medicines, injections and doctors has exposed the condition of health system.

“Homes in rural areas lack rooms with attached toilet so isolating patients at home is not free from danger. Isolated patients can affect the entire family. The population of the entire rural area is under risk,” experts added.