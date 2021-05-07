Ujjain: Corona rages despite Janta Curfew; 1,955 new cases logged in 6 days

Ujjain: The second wave of corona continues to wreak havoc despite imposition of Janta Curfew in the district.

However, the effect of the lockdown in Ujjain can be gauged from the fact that 1,955 new cases of corona were reported in just 6 days.

On Thursday, out of 2,047 samples, 370 people that is 18 per cent, tested corona positive. Thus every sixth person who is undergoing test is turning out to be corona-positive.

Police personnel and the members of their families are constantly on the radar of corona. On Thursday, a 25-year-old policeman living in Fazalpura police quarters, a 50-year-old policeman in Mahashakti Nagar, a 33-year-old policeman in Chimanganj Mandi police station and a 28-year-old lady cop tested positive for corona.

An entire family living in the Hathipura area on Indore Road also tested corona positive.

Three members of a family in Mahesh Vihar Colony, including a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, also contracted corona. A 28-year-old lady doctor from Rishi Nagar has also tested positive for corona.

Five railway employees along with other government servants, LIC agents and a priest of the temple also tested positive.

Students, teachers and senior citizens, too, tested positive for corona in large numbers.