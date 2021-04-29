Ujjain: Corona kaal; now, 1 in 5 testing positive; 25% of total patients under treatment

Ujjain: The positive rate reached 19 in the district on Wednesday.

This implies that every fifth person who is undergoing investigation is testing positive for corona.

The district tally is 12,498 and among these 3,093 people are still under treatment. Thus over 25 per cent patients are still battling with corona in the district.

During the first wave, one or at most 2 members of family were affected by corona. But during the second wave, by the time a family member develops symptoms of Covid almost the entire family contracts the infection.

On April 28, over 20 families were hit by Corona in the city. A couple and their daughter in Ravishankar Nagar, an elderly couple and their son in Dussehra Maidan, 3 members of a family in the Kanthal area, a woman and her two sons in Shastri Nagar, a father-son duo residing in Ved Nagar, 2 siblings in Sethi Nagar and few couples in Rishi Nagar, a father-son duo in Ratan Avenue, father-son duo in in Daulatganj and Kharakuan, a man and his daughter in Alkhadham Nagar and Mani Nagar, an elderly couple in Azad Nagar, woman and her daughter in Neera Haveli, a couple and their daughter in Subhash Nagar, two women of a family in Kamla Nehru Marg area, a couple in Mangal City and a father and daughter in Laxmi Nagar tested positive for corona.

In Triveni Vihar Colony 3 women of the same family, aged 38, 13 and 8, respectively, tested positive.

Movement and Covid

The restraint observed by locals is not helping their cause as they continue to contract corona depite staying put at home. In Sainath Colony, a Pune-based person who is working from home told Free Press that for over a month, he had never left his house except for necessary work. Despite this, the eldest member of his household who is 82-year-old, tested positive for corona. Along with him his 75-year-old wife, 40-year-old son, 36-year-old daughter-in-law and 9-year-old granddaughter, too, contracted corona. Panic prevailed in the neghbourhood after 5 members of the said family tested positive. On the contrary, on being contacted the family members of the patients who live in other areas told Free Press that when someone in the family tests positive, one of the members of the family has to frequent markets to get medicines and get the CT scan done among other investigations. Perhaps this is the reason why the members of the entire family are contracting corona, they added.

Admin failed to provide kits, allege corona-positive doctors

Meanwhile, after 2 young doctors of GD Birla Hospital, Jawahar Nagar tested corona positive. Worse, over 55 patients admitted at the hospital are now dependent on only one doctor.

The young doctor who came positive said that the administration started the Covid-19 hospital in haste. He alleged that administration failed to provide them security kits among other resources so 2 doctors who were living on campus and rendering duty in Covid-19 ward, too got infected. He said that now only one doctor will attend to all the 55 patients who are admitted at the hospital. Another employee of the same hospital has also tested positive.

Over a dozen kids test C +ve

More than a dozen children from the district tested corona-positive on Wednesday. The youngest among the patient is a 3-year-old girl from Dussehra Maidan. An 8-year-old girl in Triveni Vihar, a 9-year-old girl in Sainath Colony, a 9-year-old boy in Shastri Nagar, a 9-year-old boy in Tarana, a 13-year-old boy in Triveni Vihar, a 15-year-old boy in Ravishankar Nagar, a 12-year-old boy in Shastri Nagar, a 17-year-old boy in Mahavir Nagar, a 17-year-old boy in Ved Nagar and a 17-year-old girl in Ingoria also tested positive.

People from all walks of life on C-radar

The patients include people from all walks of life. The list of new patients include teacher, patwari, lawyer, engineer, coaching class operator, policeman, post office employee, railway employee, doctor, property broker, professor and many businessmen of the city. A renowned 82-year-old doctor who lives in Dussehra Maidan and doctor from RD Gardi Medical College have also tested positive.